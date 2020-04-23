60-year-old woman marks more than a dozen deaths at St. Charles nursing home

ST. CHARLES — A woman in her 60s is at least the 13th person from one St. Charles nursing home to die of coronavirus, according to the St. Charles County Department of Public Health.

The deaths at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home make up half the reported deaths in St. Charles County.

Sixty residents and 12 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the nursing home.

Thirty-three cases were also reported at the CenterPointe psychiatric hospital in the county.

In total, 512 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in St. Charles County as of Thursday evening.

