60-year-old woman marks more than a dozen deaths at St. Charles nursing home
60-year-old woman marks more than a dozen deaths at St. Charles nursing home

Families of nursing home dead seek answers

Paramedics from the St. Charles County Ambulance District help one another put on personal protective equipment before unloading a patient at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation nursing home in St. Charles on Thursday, April 16, 2020. At least nine residents at the nursing home with the COVID-19 virus have died. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. CHARLES — A woman in her 60s is at least the 13th person from one St. Charles nursing home to die of coronavirus, according to the St. Charles County Department of Public Health. 

The deaths at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation nursing home make up half the reported deaths in St. Charles County. 

Sixty residents and 12 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the nursing home. 

Thirty-three cases were also reported at the CenterPointe psychiatric hospital in the county.

In total, 512 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in St. Charles County as of Thursday evening.

