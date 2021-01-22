8-year-old Sullivan girl gets dozens of misdialed calls intended for Arizona's COVID-19 hotline

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) — Sophia Garcia just might be the most popular 8-year-old around. Her phone rings constantly! But it's not friends. It's strangers wanting information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Arizona. "Every five minutes my phone keeps ringing," said Sophia.

Sophia, who lives in Sullivan, Missouri, calls it an annoying problem. Her mom, Emily Lewis, said they've been getting calls at all hours of the night for about a week and a half. "We just went through and deleted probably 30 to 40 phone calls," said Lewis.

Garcia used to live in Arizona, so she has a Phoenix phone number. Her mom discovered that was part of the problem. Sophia's cell phone number is just one digit off from Arizona's COVID-19 vaccine helpline.

"We're thinking that people are just getting the phone number stuck when they're dialing it, and that's how they're reaching her phone number," said Lewis.