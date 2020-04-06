A new coronavirus testing site in St. Louis will open Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — CareSTL Health is adding a second coronavirus testing location in the city starting Wednesday.

The new site will be at Homer G. Phillips Health Center, 2425 North Whittier Street. The federally qualified health center has already been providing testing at its headquarters at 5471 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

Testing is provided by appointment only after a phone assessment, the group said in a statement.

“The additional testing site is needed to reach individuals in the Ville neighborhood and surrounding area who do not have transportation to Martin Luther King Drive,” Chief Executive Officer Angela Clabon said in a statement.

Testing on Wednesday will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 2425 North Whittier. Appointments on Thursday and Friday will be from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. After that, both sites will maintain testing hours of Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

People who think they have been exposed to the new coronavirus or have a fever, cough and shortness of breath should call 314-367-5820. A CareSTL Health provider will assess the caller’s symptoms and schedule a testing appointment.

