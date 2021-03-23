About 1,000 Illinois prisoners to be released under COVID-19 lawsuit settlement

Northwestern University professor of law Sheila Bedi, one of the lawyers for the plaintiffs, said about 1,000 prisoners could soon be released due to the settlement. She said that while the number of prisoners who will be released was “significant,” there are thousands more who have a legal mechanism to seek release and should get it.

“It remains a public health crisis,” she said. “It is still very much a real issue.”

Jennifer Sobol, executive director of the Illinois Prison Project, which also represented the plaintiffs in the suit, said the IDOC also is working on new policies regarding electronic detention, discretionary sentencing credits and others that “will help thousands of other inmates as well.”

A spokesperson for Pritzker was not immediately available for comment.

The lawsuit was one of two filed in the early days of the pandemic alleging that Gov. J.B. Pritzker and IDOC had dragged their feet on identifying vulnerable prisoners eligible for early release, putting detainees, prison staff and the general public at greater risk of severe illness and death.