Additional 20 people in Franklin County test positive for COVID-19

UNION — The total number of people in Franklin County who have tested positive for coronavirus jumped more than 50% Tuesday.

Fifty-seven people in the county have tested positive; on Monday, that number was 37.

Most of the new cases came from the city of Washington and are from people between 60 and 98 years old, according to data provided by Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker.

In all, 31 of the county's 57 coronavirus cases are in Washington. Every other municipality in the county has fewer than seven reported cases.

Three people in the county have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 as of Tuesday evening, according to county data.

