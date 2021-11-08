Additional doses allow St. Louis County to continue pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Additional pediatric doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine have arrived, a county health official confirmed, so walk-ins and appointments for youth vaccinations are resuming this week.
St. Louis County preordered 3,600 doses, but by Friday had received just 300, and halted walk-ins and new appointments. The pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccination are for children ages 5 to 11.
The county has three permanent locations that will administer doses starting Tuesday as long as supplies last, said Christopher Ave, the director of communications for the county's health department. He recommended parents make an appointment for their children.
The three permanent locations are the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley, North Central Community Health Center and South County Health Center. Those are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.; the South County location will run until 7 p.m.
From Wednesday through Saturday, four library branches in the county also will offer a limited number of the pediatric doses, which are less than an adult dose and are specially packaged.
For the libraries, vaccinations will be distributed from 1-7 p.m. at the Lewis & Clark Branch on Wednesdays and during the same hours at the Natural Bridge Branch on Thursdays. The vaccines will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday at the Florissant Valley Branch and on Saturday at the Rock Road Branch.
A parent or guardian must accompany minors for vaccinations.
A full list of locations and times is available online at https://revivestl.com/vaccine-events/. Many pharmacies also are offering the pediatric version of the vaccine, and the federal vaccines.gov website is also listing open appointments.