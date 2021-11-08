Additional doses allow St. Louis County to continue pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Additional pediatric doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine have arrived, a county health official confirmed, so walk-ins and appointments for youth vaccinations are resuming this week.

St. Louis County preordered 3,600 doses, but by Friday had received just 300, and halted walk-ins and new appointments. The pediatric doses of the COVID-19 vaccination are for children ages 5 to 11.

The county has three permanent locations that will administer doses starting Tuesday as long as supplies last, said Christopher Ave, the director of communications for the county's health department. He recommended parents make an appointment for their children.

The three permanent locations are the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley, North Central Community Health Center and South County Health Center. Those are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.; the South County location will run until 7 p.m.