Affinia Healthcare to open three new drive-through testing stations

Three new drive-through COVID-19 testing stations will be set up in St. Louis city and county next week, Affinia Healthcare announced Saturday.

On Tuesday, a station will open at 8960 Jennings Station Road in Jennings in collaboration with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. It will be open weekdays from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

On Wednesday, a site will be open at 4414 North Florissant Avenue in St. Louis, near North Grand Avenue. It will be open weekdays from 1-4 p.m.

On Thursday, a site will open at 3930 South Broadway and will be open weekdays from 1-4 p.m.

They opened two additional stations earlier this month, operating weekdays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at 1717 Biddle Street in St. Louis and 6763 Page Avenue in Pagedale.

Patients can get an appointment or be given other instructions by calling 314-833-2777.

“Affinia Healthcare is working very hard to serve our vulnerable and under-represented communities during this crisis,” Dr. Kendra Holmes, Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement.