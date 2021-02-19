After 3 months in hospital with severe case of COVID-19, 29-year-old St. Louis-area man returns home

CHESTERFIELD — Brittany Miller remembers the panicked feeling of taking her husband, Josh, to St. Luke’s Hospital with a severe case of COVID-19 three months ago.

“I couldn’t kiss him, because we didn’t know what was wrong,” she said. “I wasn’t allowed in the hospital, so I just had to squeeze his knee hard and tell him I loved him, then drive away like I was dropping him off at the airport. It was terrifying.”

Josh Miller, 29, an account advisor for the food delivery app GrubHub, and Brittany, 24, have been married about one year. They moved to St. Louis County from Arizona to be close to family just two days before Josh was hospitalized.

Josh has no known preexisting conditions that put him at higher risk for COVID-19 complications. Still, he was in respiratory failure when he entered St. Luke’s and needed some of the most intensive care available to COVID-19 patients.

He remained hospitalized for more than three months until he was released Friday afternoon amid a celebration from hospital staff, some of whom he now considers family.

Josh doesn’t remember much from late November through most of January. He was heavily sedated, but Brittany said she won’t forget those weeks.