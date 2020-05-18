After 55 days in hospital, St. Louis County man gets his release

Ott was admitted to the intensive care unit on March 25. His illness was one of the earlier cases of COVID-19 in the St. Louis area, and for many days it looked as though it might take his life. He suffered a fever for about a month while he was hooked up to the ventilator, which worried doctors, his wife said. Doctors gave her updates on his condition every day.

Being a medical professional herself has its advantages and drawbacks when you have a loved one in intensive care, Debby Ott said.

“I can definitely understand what the doctors are saying, but having enough knowledge to know what they’re saying means you know there are complications and risks that are out there,” she said. “It was a very dark and scary time.”

Not long after they brought Ott to the hospital, his wife and daughter also fell ill. They were presumed positive with COVID-19 but they were never ill enough to go to the hospital. But the symptoms were brutal for several days, they said.

“You could almost feel it eating your chest and lungs,” Jennifer Ott said. “The shortness of breath was real. Mom had to sleep sitting up a couple nights. I had some headaches. We both lost our sense of taste and smell, and Mom’s came back after a week or two, but mine has just started to come back seven weeks after my symptoms stopped.”