After Branson retreat, COVID outbreak prompts postponement of Missouri special session
After Branson retreat, COVID outbreak prompts postponement of Missouri special session

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate is postponing a special legislative session focused on limiting COVID-19-related lawsuits after a COVID-19 outbreak within its ranks.

Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden announced on Twitter Monday that "due to a number of positive COVID-19 cases" among senators and their staff, the upper chamber would postpone the special legislative session until after Thanksgiving.

The session, called by Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, originally focused on budget matters but ast week the governor expanded the scope to include legislation exempting businesses from COVID-19-related lawsuits.

The Columbia Republican said, "This decision was not made lightly and, although disruptive, is in the best interest of protecting members, staff, and the public."

It wasn't initially clear which senators tested positive, but the announcement followed a GOP retreat last week in Branson. 

Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, told the Post-Dispatch on Saturday that "I don't know that anybody that was there had any symptoms of COVID, so, but I would say, you know, there's potentially somebody that was there that might have it now." 

This article will be updated.

