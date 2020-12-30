After COVID-19 cases decline, St. Louis County resumes indoor dining at restaurants

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page on Wednesday announced the return of limited indoor dining, following a long gradual decline in new COVID-19 cases from record levels in November.
Restaurants can resume indoor dining on Monday but with new health orders limiting occupancy to 25% capacity, requiring bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m., and requiring them to report customers’ names and a telephone number or email address to health workers tracing coronavirus outbreaks.
“It’s important to emphasize that we’re able to make this policy change because the numbers are going in the right direction,” Page said. “But it’s also important for everyone to realize that indoor dining, even with these protocols, continues to pose a substantial risk to patrons and employees alike. We worked carefully to mitigate those risks as much as possible.”
St. Louis County on Wednesday reported 250 new COVID-19 cases, continuing a gradual decline since a record 1,150 cases were reported on Nov. 12. That brought the moving seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases down from nearly 900 on Nov. 12 to about 400 on Wednesday, according to county health records.
Statewide, Missouri recorded 2,761 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,479 a day earlier. The uptick marks the third day new COVID-19 cases increased, but the state’s moving seven-day average of daily infections has gradually declined to 2,182 on Wednesday, from a record 4,723 on Nov. 20.
Illinois on Wednesday also reported its third daily increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases. The state reported 7,314 new COVID-19 cases, up from 5,644 a day earlier. The state’s moving seven-day average of daily infections on Tuesday was 5,243, down from a record 12,721 on Nov. 12.
But average daily COVID-19 infections in both Missouri and Illinois are still higher than at any time before November.
Missouri also reported 58 deaths, bringing the total number of people killed by COVID-19 in Missouri to 5,491.
Illinois reported 178 deaths, raising the state’s death toll due to COVID-19 to 16,179.
Page didn’t rule out future restrictions, saying his administration would continue to watch COVID-19 case numbers and consult public health officials.
‘First step’
Page said last week that the county health department was working with an informal group of restaurant advisors on a plan to reopen indoor dining if COVID-19 cases remained stable.
Dining restrictions started months ago across the region, and dozens of restaurants here have since closed. St. Charles County and St. Louis city bars and restaurants have a curfew, and St. Louis bars and restaurants must also operate at half capacity.
St. Louis County bars and restaurants have been limited to outdoor dining and carryout since the county entered a “safer at home” order on Nov. 17 to limit the spread of the coronavirus. But some restaurants challenged the restrictions in an effort to curtail curfews and bolster sales during the pandemic, arguing they wouldn’t be able to remain in business much longer if limited to curbside pickup or outdoor dining.
The Missouri Restaurant Association, which represents, 1,000 establishments statewide, joined nearly 40 St. Louis-area restaurants last month in suing the county over the indoor dining suspension.
Bob Bonney, the association’s CEO, declined to comment on the suit Wednesday but said he welcomed the return of limited indoor dining.
"To have dining rooms open in any capacity after they’ve been closed since mid-November is welcome news," he said.
The reopening plan, in combination with delivery and curbside service, gives restaurants more ability to stay afloat, Bonney said. But he called for the capacity limits to be relaxed soon.
“It continues to be an extremely difficult time for restaurants,” Bonney said. “But this is an essential first step. We certainly look forward being able to relax the restrictions further.”
Page on Wednesday said the majority of restaurants had complied with the health order suspending indoor dining.
He noted the county distributed $24 million in federal COVID-19 relief aid to county restaurants and bars, but called for more federal aid.
“The pandemic has been harder on the restaurant industry than on most, and it’s up to all of us who value a dynamic restaurant scene in St. Louis County to support those local business as they weather the COVID storms,” Page said Wednesday.
The plan announced Wednesday, Page said, includes several major protocols that are designed to prevent transmission of the coronavirus:
• Restaurants and bars will be required to close by 10 p.m.
• Restaurants will be limited to either 25% of their capacity allowed by fire safety code, or to the maximum number of customers they can have seated at tables six feet apart from one another. Restaurants will be limited to whichever number is lower, Page said.
• Banquet facilities providing indoor dining will be limited to 25% of their occupancy, or a maximum of 50 people.
• All customers will be required to wear masks while moving through the restaurant and interacting with servers or other staff
• Some bars will need to install physical barriers made of materials like plastic or plexiglass, Page said.
• Restaurants will record contact information — a first name and email address or telephone number — for at least one member of any dining party. The information would only be accessed by public health officials when they are tracing COVID-19 outbreaks, but restaurants must comply with the requests.
