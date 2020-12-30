After COVID-19 cases decline, St. Louis County resumes indoor dining at restaurants

St. Louis County bars and restaurants have been limited to outdoor dining and carryout since the county entered a “safer at home” order on Nov. 17 to limit the spread of the coronavirus. But some restaurants challenged the restrictions in an effort to curtail curfews and bolster sales during the pandemic, arguing they wouldn’t be able to remain in business much longer if limited to curbside pickup or outdoor dining.

The Missouri Restaurant Association, which represents, 1,000 establishments statewide, joined nearly 40 St. Louis-area restaurants last month in suing the county over the indoor dining suspension.

Bob Bonney, the association’s CEO, declined to comment on the suit Wednesday but said he welcomed the return of limited indoor dining.

"To have dining rooms open in any capacity after they’ve been closed since mid-November is welcome news," he said.

The reopening plan, in combination with delivery and curbside service, gives restaurants more ability to stay afloat, Bonney said. But he called for the capacity limits to be relaxed soon.

“It continues to be an extremely difficult time for restaurants,” Bonney said. “But this is an essential first step. We certainly look forward being able to relax the restrictions further.”