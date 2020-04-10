After drunken driving arrest, St. Louis man lies about having coronavirus, charges say

ST. JOHN — A St. Louis man involved in a car accident is facing charges of making a terrorist threat and drunken driving after police say he claimed to have the coronavirus.

Gary D. Turner, 39, of the 4400 block of Peck Street, was charged April 3 with a felony count of making a terrorist threat and a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.

St. John police officers on April 2 responded to an accident in the 8900 block of St. Charles Rock Road, according to charging documents. Police said Turner was one of the drivers and that officers found him swaying and with watery and bloodshot eyes, charges said.

Police also found suspected drugs in Turner’s vehicle and arrested him, according to the charges. At the St. John Police Department, Turner told police he had been infected with COVID-19. He later admitted that was a lie, police said.

Bail for Turner was set at $50,000 cash. Court records indicate he did not yet have a lawyer.

St. John Police Chief Robert Connell said Turner exploited a public health crisis in an attempt to evade arrest. He said it is not uncommon for police to encounter people with potentially dangerous illnesses

"We still have to do our job for the welfare of the public," Connell said.

