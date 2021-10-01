After years of trouble, St. Louis County nursing home nearly loses federal funding

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The administration investigated the incident and was unable to substantiate the allegation, it said in a report.

In April, during a follow-up inspection, a resident who was incontinent complained that he or she had not been changed during the night, despite calling for staff. The home's director of nursing told CMS she expected staff to have checked the resident and "didn't know why staff failed to do so," the inspector wrote.

And for two days in April, when the outside temperatures dropped to lows of 33 and 30 degrees, staff apparently didn't turn on the heat. According to the inspection report, an employee first noticed that it was cold during the evening shift on April 20, reported it to a nurse, and passed out extra blankets to the residents. The next day another employee called the administrator to report it and passed out more blankets. One resident complained several times, and was given two large blankets, but was told there was nothing staff could do.

The maintenance director came that evening to turn on the heat.

Then during a visit in June, an inspector found that an exit door did not latch properly, and a resident had left the nursing home without the staff's knowledge.