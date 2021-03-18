 Skip to main content
All Missouri adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 9, Parson says
All Missouri adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 9, Parson says

Gov. Mike Parson visits vaccination clinics in St. Louis metropolitan area

Gov. Mike Parson takes questions for the media after touring the vaccination clinic on March 4, hosted by BJC HealthCare at Christian Hospital Northeast.

Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday the state will expand vaccine eligibility to nearly 2 million more Missourians in the coming weeks, with all adults becoming eligible on April 9.

Parson said the state would activate Phase 2 of its distribution plan on March 29, allowing construction workers, and workers in critical manufacturing, higher education and other sectors to receive the vaccine.

The phase also includes people experiencing homelessness, according to a news release. An estimated 880,000 additional Missourians will become eligible when Phase 2 opens, the release said.

On April 9, every Missouri adult will be eligible to receive a vaccine, Parson said. The news release said activating Phase 3 of the state’s plan would allow 1.1 million more Missourians to receive the vaccine.

“With progress we’re currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule,” Parson said at a news conference Thursday.

“The federal government has informed us that COVID-19 vaccine allotments to Missouri are projected to increase significantly by the first week of April,” he said. “Supply projections are subject to change, but it is critical that we start preparing for this potential influx and ensure there is a consistent number of people who are eligible and interested in receiving a vaccine.

The state said that with all phases activated, about 4.5 million Missourians would be eligible for the shot. The release said an estimated 60% of those eligible Missourians are interested in receiving the vaccine.

The state opened Phase 1-Tier 3 on Monday, opening up vaccine access to K-12 teachers and others working in critical infrastructure sectors. 

The news release said a quarter of Missourians have taken at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and that half of seniors 65 and older had initiated vaccination.

With a plurality of the 4.5 million eligible Missourians not expressing interest in the vaccine, Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said the state would need to combat vaccine hesitancy.

“Part of opening up these tiers is we anticipate that as we get further out that we will encounter more vaccine hesitancy,” Williams said.  

