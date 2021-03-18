All Missouri adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 9, Parson says

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday the state will expand vaccine eligibility to nearly 2 million more Missourians in the coming weeks, with all adults becoming eligible on April 9.

Parson said the state would activate Phase 2 of its distribution plan on March 29, allowing construction workers, and workers in critical manufacturing, higher education and other sectors to receive the vaccine.

The phase also includes people experiencing homelessness, according to a news release. An estimated 880,000 additional Missourians will become eligible when Phase 2 opens, the release said.

On April 9, every Missouri adult will be eligible to receive a vaccine, Parson said. The news release said activating Phase 3 of the state’s plan would allow 1.1 million more Missourians to receive the vaccine.

“With progress we’re currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule,” Parson said at a news conference Thursday.

