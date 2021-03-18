All Missouri adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 9, Parson says

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday the state will expand vaccine eligibility to nearly 2 million more Missourians in the coming weeks, with all adults becoming eligible on April 9.
Parson said the state would activate Phase 2 of its distribution plan on March 29, allowing construction workers, and workers in critical manufacturing, higher education and other sectors to receive the vaccine.
The phase also includes people experiencing homelessness, according to a news release. An estimated 880,000 additional Missourians will become eligible when Phase 2 opens, the release said.
On April 9, every Missouri adult will be eligible to receive a vaccine, Parson said. The news release said activating Phase 3 of the state’s plan would allow 1.1 million more Missourians to receive the vaccine.
A spokeswoman for the state health department later clarified that any Missouri resident 16 and older would be eligible on April 9.
Kelli Jones, spokeswoman for Parson, said those 16 and older will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines will be available for adults 18 and older, she said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines say the vaccines are authorized for those 18 and older. The Pfizer shot was authorized for those as young as 16.
“With progress we’re currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule,” Parson said at a news conference Thursday.
“The federal government has informed us that COVID-19 vaccine allotments to Missouri are projected to increase significantly by the first week of April,” he said. “Supply projections are subject to change, but it is critical that we start preparing for this potential influx and ensure there is a consistent number of people who are eligible and interested in receiving a vaccine.
The state said that with all phases activated, about 4.5 million Missourians would be eligible for the shot. The release said an estimated 60% of those eligible Missourians are interested in receiving the vaccine.
The state opened Phase 1-Tier 3 on Monday, opening up vaccine access to K-12 teachers and others working in critical infrastructure sectors.
Approximately 1.26 million Missourians, or about a fifth of the state's population, had taken at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Thursday, according to state data. About 681,000 Missourians had completed their vaccinations.
And about half of seniors 65 and older had initiated vaccination, the state said.
With only about 60% of eligible Missourians believed to be interested in getting vaccinated, Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said the state would need to combat vaccine hesitancy.