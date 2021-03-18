All Missouri adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 9, Parson says

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“With progress we’re currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we are well ahead of schedule,” Parson said at a news conference Thursday.

“The federal government has informed us that COVID-19 vaccine allotments to Missouri are projected to increase significantly by the first week of April,” he said. “Supply projections are subject to change, but it is critical that we start preparing for this potential influx and ensure there is a consistent number of people who are eligible and interested in receiving a vaccine.

The state said that with all phases activated, about 4.5 million Missourians would be eligible for the shot. The release said an estimated 60% of those eligible Missourians are interested in receiving the vaccine.

The state opened Phase 1-Tier 3 on Monday, opening up vaccine access to K-12 teachers and others working in critical infrastructure sectors.

Approximately 1.26 million Missourians, or about a fifth of the state's population, had taken at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose as of Thursday, according to state data. About 681,000 Missourians had completed their vaccinations.

And about half of seniors 65 and older had initiated vaccination, the state said.