Alton courthouse reopens after coronavirus-related closure

ALTON — The Madison County Circuit Court will reopen and hold hearings Friday following its coronavirus-related closure, court officials announced Wednesday.

The court initially closed in response to recommendations by the Illinois Supreme Court.

The Illinois Supreme Court first issued safety guidelines for circuit courts in March, advising that courthouse staff be reduced and certain hearings be conducted remotely or suspended. In May, the Supreme Court modified the guidelines so courts could return to normal business, with social distancing procedures still in place.

The Alton courthouse will require everyone who enters to wear a mask, and court officials ask anyone who has "flu-like symptoms" or has been in close contact with someone who is under quarantine to avoid the courthouse.

The order to reopen was signed Wednesday by Circuit Judge William A. Mudge.

