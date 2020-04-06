Alton's mayor told police to crack down on 'stay-at-home' violators. They cited his wife at a bar.

A reporter's request for comment from Shannon Walker was answered with a statement that the mayor had no further comment on the matter.

The bar’s owner, Hiram Y. Lewis, was found to have a warrant for his arrest out of Madison County for domestic battery and was taken into custody, the police said. He could not be reached for comment.

Walker wrote: “My wife is an adult capable of making her own decisions, and in this instance she exhibited a stunning lack of judgement. She now faces the same consequences for her ill-advised decision as the other individuals who chose to violate the ‘Stay At Home’ order during this incident.”

Walker said he was “embarrassed” by the incident and apologized for Alton residents.

“My first and most important priority is the safety and well-being of the citizens of Alton,” he wrote. “We are in the midst of a national public health crisis, and I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure that your health is protected, including enforcing the Governor's statewide ‘Stay At Home’ order,” he said.

