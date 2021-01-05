Ambulances put on alert as Los Angeles hospitals swamped by COVID-19 patients

Los Angeles County EMS Director Cathy Chidester has called the situation a “hidden disaster,” not plainly visible to the public in a county where COVID-19 patients were dying last week at the rate of one very 10 minutes.

Ambulances have in some cases been forced to wait several hours to unload patients, causing delays throughout the county’s emergency response system.

The United States has reported a total of 20.8 million cases and 355,00 COVID-19 deaths. A record 129,000 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals as of Tuesday.

The worsening situation has put increasing pressure on state and local officials to speed up distribution of the two vaccines approved for emergency use to protect against the coronavirus.

Federal health officials said on Monday that more than two-thirds of the 15 million coronavirus vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. and shipped within the United States have yet to be administered.

But some health care workers began getting their second shots of the Pfizer vaccine this week. Both vaccines require two doses three or four weeks apart.

The governors of New York and Florida have said they would penalize hospitals that fail to dispense shots quickly.