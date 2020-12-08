Amid rising COVID deaths, Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth to expand ICU bed capacity

“In the first nine months of the pandemic at Cox, we had 180 deaths,” Edwards said in a conference call with reporters. “In the last two weeks, we’ve had 60, so one-third of the deaths we had in nine months we’ve had in the last two weeks. We expect the next weeks and two months or so to be the worst yet.”

Edwards the estimated $1 million project will be launched this month to add 33 beds to its COVID-19 intensive care unit at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield. The target completion date is by the end of the year.

“Cox and Mercy struggle to have enough capacity, which is another reason why we’re building beds because we can’t send patients to other places because this pandemic is surging in all of our referable hospitals at the same time,” Edwards said.

Including this expansion, the health system will have added more than 180 beds to its hospitals since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Missouri, like many Midwestern states, is seeing a big rise on COVID-19 cases, many of which are severe enough to require hospitalization. The state health department on Monday reported 2,550 hospitalizations statewide and reported 22,031 new cases in the past week.

When COVID-19 patients stress the capacity of smaller hospitals, it’s harder to care for patients with heart attacks, strokes or other serious conditions. The virus is sidelining nurses, doctors and medical staff nationwide, but the problem is particularly dire in rural communities, which can have issues transferring patients because regional hospitals are full.

“It’s a crisis across the Midwest,” Edwards said.

“One of the reasons that we’re adding these beds is that there’s nowhere else to go,” he added.

Gov. Mike Parson and Herb Kuhn, president and CEO of the Missouri Hospital Association, announced last week that the state will partner with Vizient, a private national health care company, to recruit up to 760 more health care workers for Missouri.

CoxHealth has applied for additional staffing resources to help staff the new areas. Edwards said they’ve requested up to 150 health professionals from Los Angeles through the state program.

“We’re grateful for that opportunity, and we hope it happens,” Edwards said. “One of the challenges is that hospitals across the country are competing for rare staff, and what the governor and the Hospital Administration proposed together is to try to combine our purchasing power and our political strength to get more of those nurses to us. Cox would be a beneficiary of that.”

At-home care

To increase capacity for COVID-19 patients at CoxHealth’s hospitals, the system is providing a new at-home care option.

The initiative allows the health system to care at home those who are convalescing from COVID-19 and other issues that can be appropriately treated in the home setting. This option will only be used in select situations in which care can be properly delivered to meet patients’ needs.

“That’s a program where we have advanced paramedics who will take the patient home from the hospital — these are a handful of patients who are on the borderline of whether they should be in the hospital or not — we can send them home a little earlier,” Edwards said. “Then we’ll have pulse oximetry, oxygen and another monitoring for them. We’ll have the advanced paramedics set it up for them. We’ll have nurses visit, and most importantly, we’ll have doctors that will do virtual rounds, so twice a day, a doctor will visit you virtually through telemedicine and check on your care.”

Rapid testing

Edwards also announced CoxHealth Urgent Care clinics on Wednesday will begin offering COVID-19 rapid antigen tests.

“It’s one more tool,” he said. “It’s quicker. It’s the same price, but instead of waiting 24 to 36 hours for results, you can get them in 30 minutes probably. Those will be in two locations in Springfield and urgent cares in Lebanon, Monett, Branson and Ozark.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.