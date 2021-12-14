Amid uncertainty about the latest COVID-19 variant, most states resist new mandates

But here in the United States, most state and local public health authorities are forgoing new mandates and closures in favor of the advice they have offered throughout the pandemic: Keep your distance, wear a mask in public settings, get tested if you think you’ve been exposed, and get vaccinated and boosted.

“We know viruses will mutate and SARS-CoV-2 is no different, as we saw before with delta,” said Landers. “The core preventive measures haven’t changed. We’re going to continue to apply the same standards that we have for the last two years.”

Public health authorities across the country have echoed that message since omicron first appeared late last month. During this “hurry-up-and-wait” period, as one public health official called it, the advice has been to adhere to the guidance everyone has grown accustomed to hearing.

“While we don’t know much about omicron, we do know a lot about mitigation efforts that work against COVID in general,” said Baltimore’s health commissioner, Dr. Letitia Dzirasa. “Masking, distancing, avoid crowding, and we know vaccinations reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. These are things we do that we need to continue to do.”