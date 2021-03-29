Another danger for kids in the age of COVID: Failing grades

A December analysis by consulting firm McKinsey & Company of i-Ready test results, which assess math and reading skills for elementary school students in 25 states, estimated that white students were one to three months behind where their learning would have been in math, absent the pandemic. The gap was three to five months for students of color.

Jonathan Plucker, a professor at Johns Hopkins School of Education, said he thinks it will take at least two years to make up for the learning lag.

“If we don’t find ways to help them start to catch up, these gaps are going to get bigger,” he said.

What’s in a grade?

Grades can be subjective and don’t always reflect comprehension. An F can simply mean a child did not show up to class. But bad marks have caused alarm lately in homes and school districts - in part because they can shake student confidence, delay graduation and limit college prospects.

In Chicago, Temple Payne, 48, quit her job as a school principal in December after watching her daughter Tristyn fall from straight As to a D in her 7th grade math class.

“This is devastating to her,” Payne said. “Now she has an ‘I can’t’ attitude.”