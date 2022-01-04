Another record number of COVID-19 patients in St. Louis-area hospitals

ST. LOUIS — Area hospitals yet again reached a record number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, topping 1,000 for the first time, according to data released Tuesday by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

On Tuesday, the area’s four big health care systems — BJC HealthCare, SSM Health, Mercy and St. Luke’s — reported a total of 1,023 patients with confirmed COVID-19, an increase from 964 on Monday.

Monday’s total was the highest in over a year when 962 patients were seen on Dec. 1, 2020.

On average over the past week, 168 people were admitted each day to area hospitals with COVID-19, also the highest seen so far throughout the pandemic.

An average of 10 people are dying of COVID-19 each day in task force hospitals, double what it was at the start of December.

The number of hospitalized children ages 18 and under with COVID-19 also continues to climb, reaching 61. The number had doubled over the weekend, going from 26 on Thursday to 54 on Monday.

Task force data shows 87% of staffed hospital beds are taken, and 83% of intensive care beds.

