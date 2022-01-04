 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Another record number of COVID-19 patients in St. Louis-area hospitals
0 comments
top story

Another record number of COVID-19 patients in St. Louis-area hospitals

{{featured_button_text}}
Under pressure: Soaring COVID-19 cases press local hospital to the limits

A medical team transfers a patient from the emergency room to an open bed in the intensive care unit at SSM Health DePaul on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

ST. LOUIS — Area hospitals yet again reached a record number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, topping 1,000 for the first time, according to data released Tuesday by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.

On Tuesday, the area’s four big health care systems — BJC HealthCare, SSM Health, Mercy and St. Luke’s — reported a total of 1,023 patients with confirmed COVID-19, an increase from 964 on Monday.

Monday’s total was the highest in over a year when 962 patients were seen on Dec. 1, 2020.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On average over the past week, 168 people were admitted each day to area hospitals with COVID-19, also the highest seen so far throughout the pandemic.

An average of 10 people are dying of COVID-19 each day in task force hospitals, double what it was at the start of December.

The number of hospitalized children ages 18 and under with COVID-19 also continues to climb, reaching 61. The number had doubled over the weekend, going from 26 on Thursday to 54 on Monday.

Task force data shows 87% of staffed hospital beds are taken, and 83% of intensive care beds.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Defeating the winter blues during the pandemic

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News