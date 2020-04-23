Another week of high jobless claims in Missouri and Illinois, but pace of new filings slows

JEFFERSON CITY — Another 59,271 Missouri workers filed initial jobless claims last week, according to figures released Thursday by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations.

The figure — while still high — is significantly lower than numbers for the three preceding weeks, when the state was receiving between 91,000 and 104,000 claims per week.

In Illinois, there were 102,736 initial claims last week, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Labor. That was down from 141,160 claims for the week ending April 11.

Both states, and the country, have been dealing with a crush of unemployment claims as the world responds to the new coronavirus pandemic.

In Missouri, the Department of Labor said this week it had begun processing unemployment claims for gig and self-employed workers who typically aren’t eligible for benefits.