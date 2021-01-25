Anti-vaccine activists peddle theories that COVID shots are deadly, undermining vaccination

For example, in a group of 10 million people — about the number of Americans who have been vaccinated so far — nearly 800 people ages 55 to 64 typically die of heart attacks or coronary disease in one week, Osterholm said. Public health officials “are not ready” for the onslaught of news and social media stories to come, he cautioned.

“The media will write a story that John Doe got his vaccine at 8 a.m. and at 4 p.m. he had a heart attack,” Osterholm said on his weekly podcast. “They will make assumptions that it’s cause and effect.”

Public health officials need to do a better job communicating the risks — real and imagined — from vaccines, said Osterholm, who has been advising President Joe Biden on the pandemic since his election.

“You get one chance to make a first impression,” Osterholm said. “Even if we come back later and say, “No, [the deaths] had nothing to do with vaccination, it was coronary artery disease,’ the damage has already been done.”

Anti-vaccine groups such as the National Vaccine Information Center and Children’s Health Defense, founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are already inflaming fears about a handful of deaths — mostly in Europe — that have followed the worldwide rollout of immunizations.