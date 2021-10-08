Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation

Vaccines save millions of lives around the world by preventing diseases such as measles and flu, and they have shown to be overwhelmingly effective in reducing hospitalization and death in coronavirus patients. More than 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the U.S. alone -- and hundreds of millions more worldwide -- and serious side effects are exceedingly rare.

But dozens of chiropractors spread doubt on their own websites about vaccines, including those for COVID-19. One chiropractor in North Carolina says people who get flu shots are “poisoning themselves.”

A patient testimonial on the website of a chiropractor in Georgia proclaims, “Dr. Lou has taught me how toxic shots and vaccinations are.” Another, for a chiropractor in Pennsylvania, says that in less than two months of treatments, "the vaccination against contracting diphtheria (that was given to me as a child over 50 years ago) had been expelled from my body!” A chiropractor in Hollywood warns of the “dangers and unfortunately the EVIL associated with the new covid-19 vaccine.”

A Michigan chiropractor, Kyle McKamey, tells patients on a pediatric intake form “If you would like information regarding the dangers of vaccines and how to refuse them, let us know!” The line is punctuated by a smiley face emoji.