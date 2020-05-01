ArchCity sues to block clearing of St. Louis homeless camp

UPDATED at 10:30 a.m. Friday with some occupants of encampment relocating elsewhere.

ST. LOUIS — A public-interest law firm filed a federal lawsuit Friday to block the removal of a downtown homeless camp site, just hours before a city-imposed deadline.

City officials set a deadline of 10 a.m. for the roughly 50 occupants of the tents set up in a park across from city hall, arguing that the encampment's crowded and unsanitary conditions risked spreading the coronavirus. After the deadline passed, officials secured shelter elsewhere for those willing to leave. It was not immediately clear what would become of those who don't voluntary leave the park.

City parks are open to the public until 10 each evening.

St. Louis Continuum of Care, an advocacy group for human service organizations, earlier said in a letter that the city may not have enough room to house those in the tents.