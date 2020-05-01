ArchCity sues to block clearing of St. Louis homeless camp

UPDATED at 10:30 a.m. Friday with some occupants of encampment relocating elsewhere.
ST. LOUIS — A public-interest law firm filed a federal lawsuit Friday to block the removal of a downtown homeless camp site, just hours before a city-imposed deadline.
City officials set a deadline of 10 a.m. for the roughly 50 occupants of the tents set up in a park across from city hall, arguing that the encampment's crowded and unsanitary conditions risked spreading the coronavirus. After the deadline passed, officials secured shelter elsewhere for those willing to leave. It was not immediately clear what would become of those who don't voluntary leave the park.
City parks are open to the public until 10 each evening.
St. Louis Continuum of Care, an advocacy group for human service organizations, earlier said in a letter that the city may not have enough room to house those in the tents.
The ArchCity Defenders law firm early Friday sued on behalf of one of the occupants of the camp, Ranata Frank, saying that she'd signed up for space in a hotel three weeks ago and is still waiting for a bed. The city is failing to address the needs of the homeless, the firm says. The city's order to vacate conflicts with guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says clearing encampments "can cause people to disperse throughout the community and break connections with service providers.”
Mayor Lyda Krewson's chief of staff, Steve Conway, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Thursday that the city would have up to 80 rooms available Friday at three different downtown hotels as well as the former Little Sisters of the Poor nursing home and the Buder Recreation Center in the Gate District neighborhood.
The suit says Frank has been seeking a home since moving to St. Louis in November. She lived in the Soulard neighborhood before moving to the downtown camp during the COVID-19 pandemic because food was being distributed there.
The suit, which seeks class-action status to represent others in the camp, says there are not enough beds to accommodate the estimated 500 to 600 homeless in the area.
If ousted from the camp, Frank would not have a safe shelter, the suit asserts. The eviction of Frank and others under threat of arrest would violate the 8th Amendment prohibition against cruel and unusual punishment, the suit says.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.