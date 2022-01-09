Arnold Walmart to close for cleaning

ARNOLD — Walmart announced Sunday it would close its store at 2201 Michigan Avenue at 2 p.m. to allow outside workers to clean and sanitize the building, according to a press release.

The Arnold store will remain closed on Monday to allow employees to restock and prepare for a Tuesday reopening at 6 a.m.

The decision is part of the company's effort "to assist health officials working against the pandemic," the statement said.

The Walmart at 11900 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton reopened Sunday morning after it was shuttered for cleaning on Friday afternoon.

The closures come amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the St. Louis region and nationally. Hospitals in the area reported a record number of COVID-19 patients Saturday, for the sixth day in a row.

Build your health & fitness knowledge Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.