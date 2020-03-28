As coronavirus cases climb in Missouri and Illinois, an infant is among the casualties

ST. LOUIS — Both Illinois and Missouri on Saturday reported significant increases in the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 — and additional deaths, including an infant in the Chicago area.

The number of confirmed cases in Missouri rose by 168, or 25%, to 838, the Department of Health and Senior Services reported Saturday afternoon.

Ten people have died from COVID-19 in Missouri, including a person in St. Charles County, reported late Friday by the St. Charles County Health Department. No other information about the St. Charles County patient was released.

More than 10,750 people have been tested in the state, DHSS says.

In Illinois, the number of confirmed cases rose by 465, or 15%, to 3,491, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Saturday.

Illinois’ deaths jumped by 13 to 47, including an infant and a state employee, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a daily press briefing in Chicago. Six of the death, including the infant, were in Cook County, which includes Chicago.

Upon hearing the news of the infant’s death, Pritzker said he was “immediately shaken.”

The risk of death and severe illness from COVID-19 is greater for older adults and people with other health problems. In most cases, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, which can include fever and cough but also milder cases of pneumonia, sometimes requiring hospitalization.

More than 24,400 people have been tested in Illinois.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that the state health lab will now test health care workers and first responders who have symptoms and have had close contact with a suspected coronavirus patient.