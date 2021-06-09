As COVID-19 cases spike in southwestern Missouri, officials are urging vaccinations before July 4

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to spike in southwestern Missouri, residents there are being urged to get vaccinated before gathering for Fourth of July activities.

Springfield-Greene County Acting Health Director Katie Towns said 142 new cases of the coronavirus were reported Tuesday, and the seven-day average has reached 62, the highest level since Feb. 10. Meanwhile, 76 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Greene County.

Towns, speaking at a news conference, said Memorial Day gatherings were a source of some of the recent spread, in part because new faster-spreading variants are in the region. She said there was concern about the pending Independence Day get-togethers.

“Gatherings are continuing to be a place where COVID is spread, just as it has throughout this pandemic,” Towns said.

Coronavirus-related cases and hospitalizations across the U.S. have dropped off sharply since the winter, due in large part to vaccinations. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that 42.1% of Americans are fully vaccinated. Missouri lags behind with 35.6% of all residents fully vaccinated, and rates of full vaccination in the southwestern part of the state are far lower than that.