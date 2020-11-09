As hospitals fill with COVID-19 patients, St. Louis area officials weigh harsher restrictions

“There is so much virus in the community at this point that it’s frankly, beyond frightening,” Garza said.

“There is really no safe harbor now, whether it’s rural, suburban or urban — we’re seeing admissions from all over.”

Page is expected to make a plea for county residents to comply with existing guidelines for social distancing and crowd size limits. He is expected to talk about a Halloween party attended by as many as 200 students from several private high schools. Five students who attended the party are said to be positive for the coronavirus, with two students experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Page is also expected to ask county residents to avoid personal interactions, work from home and conduct business virtually. He will also ask county residents to identify groups of 10 people or fewer and limit their interactions to that group. If one member of the group becomes sick, the group should do its own contact tracing and make sure all its members quarantine and get tested.

The federal coronavirus task force on Sunday issued a report that found Missouri, as of Nov. 1, had the 10th highest rate in the country of confirmed COVID-19 infections among people tested for active infections. About 10% of people tested for COVID-19 in Missouri were confirmed as having the disease.