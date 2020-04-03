As pandemic rages, U.S. immigrants detained in areas with few hospitals

The closest hospital to four of the Louisiana sites — which together house an average of 3,700 detainees — is Winn Parish Medical Center, which has just 46 beds and five intensive-care beds. Such tiny rural facilities would be forced to send patients to a handful of larger regional hospitals.

Doctors and nurses at both the small and larger hospitals said that a severe outbreak at even one detention center could overwhelm their ability to respond. One of the four centers, for example, is LaSalle ICE Processing Center in Jena, Louisiana — among the nation’s largest with a daily average of about 1,200 detainees. The nearest larger hospitals are about 40 miles away in Alexandria.

One nurse at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria said she worried about the threat of an outbreak at a prison or detention center when she recently saw a man flanked by two guards in the hospital’s COVID-19 unit.

“We don’t have enough staff or equipment to handle something like that,” the nurse said, noting that workers have been duct-taping the door frames of makeshift isolation rooms. “It’s already chaotic.”