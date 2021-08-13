As schools shut down, 911 drug calls for youth skyrocketed

The NEMSIS data, collected voluntarily from 911 response agencies nationwide, represents about 87% of all U.S. emergency responses. Because the number of agencies that report data vary annually, it is not possible to compare the total number of young people requiring drug-related emergency care from year to year.

More than 80% of the drug emergencies involved use of opioids such as pain medications, fentanyl and heroin, but included all classes of drugs.

The rate of emergency calls involving young people who required naloxone — a drug that reverses an opioid overdose — increased by 34% from 2019 to 2020, to the highest rate of use since at least 2017, the earliest data available, according to NEMSIS data. Naloxone successfully revived a patient about half the time, the data showed.

Brandon Marshall, an epidemiologist at Brown University who studies overdoses and drug use, said shelter-in-place and other social restrictions both exacerbated risk factors for youth to start using drugs and created a more dangerous environment for drug use, resulting in more extreme emergencies. Typically, drug use among young people is social, with friends around to help amid an overdose situation, he said. That changed during the pandemic.