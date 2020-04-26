As virus takes its toll, black leaders in St. Louis seek more equitable health measures

“This isn’t just about personal responsibility or more and better medical care,” said Jason Purnell, an associate professor at Washington University’s Brown School. “They are necessary, but they aren’t sufficient to explain the disparity we see. This is decades of inequality … you have concentrated pockets from which we are disinvested, which compounds the social and health problems. We’ve had that for a long time and it’s not surprising to any of us looking at it and studying it.”

The need for testing

As the impact of the coronavirus on African Americans became apparent, local activists pressed for action.

As early as March, the Rev. Darryl Gray said, black clergy and activists sought to “impress upon (Mayor Lyda Krewson) and (County Executive Sam Page) that there has already been a disproportionate number of black people affected by this.”

“They’ve been affected for different reasons, chronic illnesses, inadequate health care. … We wanted to appeal to the mayor and county executive that testing sites had to be set up in the black community, not just in the big hospitals where our folks are not comfortable going, or don’t have transportation. We need to use the federally qualified health centers.”