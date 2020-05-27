At least 115 St. Louis area nursing homes report COVID-19 outbreaks

ST. LOUIS — The number of long-term care facilities in the St. Louis region reporting COVID-19 outbreaks to the state increased by more than 64% over three weeks.

From May 1 to May 22, the number of outbreaks at nursing homes and senior living communities in the region increased from 70 to 115, according to figures reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The increase comes as the state began requiring facilities with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 — either among residents or staff employees — to report an outbreak. At the beginning of the month, only facilities with at least two cases were required to report to the state.

Missouri health officials have said they will not name the facilities, citing privacy concerns.

St. Louis County, the largest county in the state, stands out in the state with 74 facilities reporting outbreaks by May 22, up from 46 nursing at the beginning of the month. That accounts for more than half of the county's long-term care facilities.

Here are totals for the facilities with at least one COVID-19 case in each St. Louis-area county:

St. Louis County: 74 out of 145 facilities (51%)