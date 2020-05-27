At least 115 St. Louis area nursing homes report COVID-19 outbreaks

ST. LOUIS — The number of long-term care facilities in the St. Louis region reporting COVID-19 outbreaks to the state increased by more than 64% over three weeks.
From May 1 to May 22, the number of outbreaks at nursing homes and senior living communities in the region increased from 70 to 115, according to figures reported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
The increase comes as the state began requiring facilities with at least one confirmed case of COVID-19 — either among residents or staff employees — to report an outbreak. At the beginning of the month, only facilities with at least two cases were required to report to the state.
Missouri health officials have said they will not name the facilities, citing privacy concerns.
St. Louis County, the largest county in the state, stands out in the state with 74 facilities reporting outbreaks by May 22, up from 46 nursing at the beginning of the month. That accounts for more than half of the county's long-term care facilities.
Here are totals for the facilities with at least one COVID-19 case in each St. Louis-area county:
St. Louis County: 74 out of 145 facilities (51%)
St. Louis: 17 out of 47 facilities (36%)
St. Charles County: 14 out of 42 (33%)
Franklin County: Five of 24 (21%)
Jefferson County: Five of 28 (18%)
Statewide, 176 certified long-term care facilities have reported outbreaks. About 65% of those are in the St. Louis area.
In Missouri, local and state health officials have largely left it up to nursing homes or other senior-living facilities to notify residents’ families or the public of infections.
State officials in Illinois have released more detailed information on nursing home outbreaks beginning April 19, including the name of each facility along with total cases and deaths.
Illinois' data has not been updated as often as local figures, but by last Friday in Metro East's St. Clair, Monroe and Madison counties, there were at least 94 COVID-19 deaths between 17 nursing homes with outbreaks, more than 60% of the area's deaths from the disease.
Many in the St. Louis area have complained of difficulty getting information about loved ones living inside facilities where the virus has spread, including Cyndi Niehoff, who called to check up on her mother at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation March 29 only to learn she had died after testing positive for COVID-19 two days earlier.
The problem was not unique to St. Louis. Facing mounting pressure, on April 19, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began requiring uniform COVID-19 reporting in nursing homes nationwide.
The rules also required facilities to inform residents and their legally designated family contact within 12 hours of either confirmation of a COVID-19 case or an incident of at least three residents or staff showing respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of each other. The homes also now have to provide weekly updates.
