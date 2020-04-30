At least 396 St. Louis area health care workers have caught coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — At least 396 St. Louis area health care workers have caught the new coronavirus, the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says.

Spread among the more than 71,000 employees of four hospital systems, task force head Dr. Alex Garza on Thursday said the percentage was low. He also said it was hard to tell how they contracted the virus.

“We know that health care workers do contract the virus, and so whether that is through community spread or through contact with patients, it’s really hard to tease that sort of data out,” he said at his daily news conference. The task force is composed of BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.

"If employees are working with COVID patients and are anxious about going home or need to quarantine, we’ve offered housing," he added.

Dr. Tiffany Osborn, a Washington University critical care doctor at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, told the Post-Dispatch earlier in April that she'd moved into a trailer in her driveway to protect her family.