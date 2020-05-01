At least 70 Missouri nursing homes in St. Louis area report COVID-19 outbreaks

ST. LOUIS — At least 70 Missouri nursing homes in the St. Louis area have outbreaks of COVID-19, according to information released Friday by the state health department.
After weeks of Missouri health officials denying requests for information about long-term care facilities with outbreaks, the state released totals of facilities with at least two cases by county Friday. The state did not, however, name the facilities that have in many cases become an epicenter of the pandemic in the state.
The same is true across the country. According to the Associated Press, there were more than 11,000 nursing home deaths connected to COVID-19 by April 23.
In Missouri, St. Louis County, the largest county in the state, stands out in the list released Friday by the Department of Health and Senior Services with 46 nursing homes reporting outbreaks, more than triple the county with the next most outbreaks, St. Louis City.
Here is how many nursing homes in each county are reporting outbreaks:
St. Louis County: 46
The Post-Dispatch has reported that there have been five possible COVID-19 deaths at the Parc Provence nursing home in Creve Coeur. The Marymount Manor nursing home in Eureka has also reported at least 49 cases. The majority of the other locations had not been made public by Friday afternoon.
St. Louis: 12
The Post-Dispatch has confirmed one outbreak in the city at Life Care St. Louis where at least seven patients with COVID-19 have died. The other facilities with outbreaks have not been made public.
St. Charles County: Nine
At least 17 people with COVID-19 have died at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation. A family member also confirmed to the Post-Dispatch that one person with the virus died at Delmar Gardens in O'Fallon, Mo. The other seven locations have not been made public.
Franklin County: Two
At least 11 people have died and more than 30 have been infected at Grandview Healthcare Center in Washington. The other location has not been made public.
Jefferson County: One
The county's one nursing home outbreak is Festus Manor Care Center, where at least 64 people have tested positive.
Statewide, 79 certified long-term care facilities have reported outbreaks.
In the St. Louis area, local health officials have largely left it up to nursing homes or other senior-living facilities to notify residents’ families or the public of infections.
State officials in Illinois have released more detailed information on nursing home outbreaks beginning April 19, including the name of each facility along with total cases and deaths.
Illinois' data has not been updated as often as local figures, but by Friday in Metro East's St. Clair, Monroe and Madison counties, there were at least 39 COVID-19 deaths between six nursing homes with outbreaks, more than half of the area's deaths from the disease.
Many in the St. Louis area have complained of difficulty getting information about loved ones living inside facilities where the virus has spread, including Cyndi Niehoff, who called to check up on her mother at Frontier Health & Rehabilitation March 29 only to learn she had died after testing positive for COVID-19 two days earlier.
The problem was not unique to St. Louis. Facing mounting pressure, on April 19, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began requiring uniform COVID-19 reporting in nursing homes nationwide.
The rules also required facilities to inform residents and their legally designated family contact within 12 hours of either confirmation of a COVID-19 case or an incident of at least three residents or staff showing respiratory symptoms within 72 hours of each other. The homes also now have to provide weekly updates.
