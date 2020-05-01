At least 70 Missouri nursing homes in St. Louis area report COVID-19 outbreaks

ST. LOUIS — At least 70 Missouri nursing homes in the St. Louis area have outbreaks of COVID-19, according to information released Friday by the state health department.

After weeks of Missouri health officials denying requests for information about long-term care facilities with outbreaks, the state released totals of facilities with at least two cases by county Friday. The state did not, however, name the facilities that have in many cases become an epicenter of the pandemic in the state.

The same is true across the country. According to the Associated Press, there were more than 11,000 nursing home deaths connected to COVID-19 by April 23.

In Missouri, St. Louis County, the largest county in the state, stands out in the list released Friday by the Department of Health and Senior Services with 46 nursing homes reporting outbreaks, more than triple the county with the next most outbreaks, St. Louis City.