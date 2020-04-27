Back in business for retail, restaurants and churches across Missouri next week, with rules, governor says

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Monday outlined his plan to reopen the state, which will allow business activities, religious services and social gatherings to resume — as long as people adhere to “social distancing” rules, including staying 6 feet apart.

The current stay-at-home order remains in effect through Sunday. The first phase of the reopening plan begins Monday and lasts through May 31.

“The recovery plan is responsible, effective, gradual and safe,” Parson said during his daily news briefing on Monday.

During phase one, residents can return to social activities, dine-in at restaurants and work if they follow rules including the 6-foot distances.

Retailers, including grocery stores, will only be allowed to fill locations to 25% of the business’ building occupancy limit if the facility is less than 10,000 square feet. Retail locations larger than that can only allow 10% of their occupancy limit, according to the plan.

The social distancing requirements “do not apply to individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than 6 feet,” according to the governor’s office.