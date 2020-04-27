Back in business for retail, restaurants and churches across Missouri next week, with rules, governor says

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Monday outlined his plan to reopen the state, which will allow business activities, religious services and social gatherings to resume — as long as people adhere to “social distancing” rules, including staying 6 feet apart.
The current stay-at-home order remains in effect through Sunday. The first phase of the reopening plan begins Monday and lasts through May 31.
“The recovery plan is responsible, effective, gradual and safe,” Parson said during his daily news briefing on Monday.
During phase one, residents can return to social activities, dine-in at restaurants and work if they follow rules including the 6-foot distances.
Retailers, including grocery stores, will only be allowed to fill locations to 25% of the business’ building occupancy limit if the facility is less than 10,000 square feet. Retail locations larger than that can only allow 10% of their occupancy limit, according to the plan.
The social distancing requirements “do not apply to individuals performing job duties that require contact with other people closer than 6 feet,” according to the governor’s office.
“Opening these businesses is going to look very different for awhile, but I’m confident Missourians will abide by the guidance as we move forward,” Parson said.
Parson has said local leaders can keep stricter stay-at-home rules in place.
That may be the case in the St. Louis region as St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page have both extended local stay-home orders indefinitely.
Restaurants may start to offer dine-in service under the plan if they have at least 6 feet between tables, no communal seating areas and allow no more than 10 people at a single table, according to the plan.
Funeral services, school graduations and wedding will also be allowed if attendees follow the social distancing rules, according to guidance from the governor’s office. Movie theaters, concert venues and museums can also reopen.
Parson said some precautions should remain, and asked residents to stay home if they are sick, wash their hands often, and minimize travel.
A handful of protesters — including one who has worked with one of Parson’s opponents in the GOP primary for governor — shouted Parson down during his Monday news conference, demanding he order the state to reopen immediately.
Parson’s plan to reopen the state, he said, is modeled off of President Donald Trump’s guidelines.
The White House plan says states can start reopening once there is a 14-day downward trend of influenza-like illnesses and COVID-19-like cases.
The federal guidelines also say there should be a downward trend for documented COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period, or, over 14 days, fewer positive tests as a percentage of total tests.
Hospitals, meanwhile, should be able to treat all patients without crisis care and have a “robust testing system in place” for at-risk workers, according to the guidelines.
Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Senior Services, said Monday information on the reopening thresholds was not yet available, but that the department was working to publish it.
Since April 19, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis, new cases reported by the state each day have hovered between 134 and 201, with the exception of Friday, when the state reported 304 new cases. The state blamed the outlier on reporting delays.
Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said cases statewide were declining.
“In St. Louis, they’re plateauing,” he said.
According to a Post-Dispatch analysis, for the week of April 5 to 11, there was an average of 248 new confirmed cases per day in Missouri.
Last week, between April 19 and April 25, there was an average of 187 new cases per day, according to the analysis.
The new order can be read here.
Updated at 5 p.m.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.