Bars back in St. Louis County on June 8, everything else on June 15 — with limits
Bars back in St. Louis County on June 8, everything else on June 15 — with limits

House of Pain

A hand-written sign with instructions to wipe down equipment is posted on the entrance door of the House of Pain Gym in Maryland Heights on Monday, May 18, 2020. The gym opened for business despite a St. Louis County order barring it from operation during the pandemic. A hearing on a lawsuit by St. Louis County seeking to shut down House of Pain's two locations was to be held today. Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

 Hillary Levin

CLAYTON — Bars can open in St. Louis County on June 8 and all other businesses on June 15 with safety guidelines in place, the county executive said on Monday.

Those include gyms and fitness centers, pools, casinos, movie theaters, arcades, bowling alleys, conference venues, banquet centers, community centers, museums and sporting events including tournaments with fans.

“There’ll be limits on crowd sizes, requirements for masks, social distancing and cleaning and disinfecting protocols, all necessary to make sure that employees and their patrons are kept safe as more people are out and about,” County Executive Sam Page said in a news conference. The guidelines are online at stlcorona.com.

“This is no time to be selfish. This is no time to think that you are an exception for the rules. Common sense saves lives and bad decisions will jeopardize the good work that we've done to get us to the point where we are today.”







