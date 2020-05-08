Bars, gyms and playgrounds will not be allowed to reopen in St. Louis County on May 18

CLAYTON — Bars that do not serve full meals, gyms, playgrounds and pools are among businesses that will not be able to open in St. Louis County on May 18, according to a copy of the health order released on Friday.

The order says that because of the high risk of transmission of COVID-19, businesses that provide entertainment, conference and sporting venues, gyms and fitness centers, banquet rooms, bars and businesses that primarily serve alcohol and do not serve full meals, indoor and outdoor pools, sporting events, sports courts and playgrounds will remain closed.

Other businesses that will be allowed to open must limit their occupancies to 25% of their authorized fire or building code occupancy in buildings of less than 10,000 square feet, or 10% of their occupancy in larger buildings.

Those businesses will be required to frequently clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces, provide breaks for employees to wash their hands, train their employees on disinfection and social distancing, provide face coverings to employees and volunteers working in their facilities and screen the health of their employees and volunteers.

Buisinesses must establish hours, if possible, for customers at high risk of becoming very ill from COVID-19.