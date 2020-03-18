Being on lockdown isn't all fun and games. But families need fun -- and these games help

You probably already play card and board games with the children in your care, to some degree. It's a fun, shared activity to break up a day stuck indoors during bad weather, or to pass the torturous 23 minutes between ordering food in a restaurant and its arrival.
And now these diversions may be one of the most crucial family tools in your shed of ideas to help pass the hours during the coronavirus lockdown.
Traditional games are better than TV, and they're more interactive than reading, or even video games.
Puzzles and board, card and improv games aren't just entertaining, they're developmentally beneficial -- an educational lesson disguised in playtime's clothing. And yet most importantly, they are fun. And we need joy, laughter and positive shared experiences for kids right now, more than ever.
Even those all-luck (read: mostly boring) preschool games that mainly teach kids how to play, like Candy Land or Chutes and Ladders, help them focus for a long time on a single activity, learn to take turns and how to cope with losing -- three crucial life skills you can develop early.
We play a lot of games in our family, and we've had them in constant rotation since we got the lockdown guidance to stay home and avoid playdates.
For years my daughters and I have had breakfast together while playing mancala, Uno, Connect 4 or backgammon. We laugh and commiserate over the game, but we usually talk about real life topics, too. I watch them think, see light bulbs go off. I'll see a smile grow as one of them gains insight or an advantage. Like me, they don't have faces for poker.
Until recently, my younger daughter, now age 8, required someone to be on her team to play certain games, often relegating her to throwing dice and counting moves. But we also adapted games for her to play. She was gifted at charades and Pictionary before she could read and just needed to be whispered the clue.
My daughters are amiable when they lose, as a result of experiencing a good deal of it. I'm quick to conclude any game, no matter who wins, with something like, "That was close! And so much fun!" pointing out some exciting part or some smart move they made or some little lesson for future wins. We shake hands and move on. Winning and losing is just part of games -- and life -- whether because of luck or because of a skill still developing (in part, by losing). If they can manage loss now, when the stakes are low, it builds up resilience for when the stakes are high.
Every game has its joy and side benefits. On the learning side, games teach critical thinking, planning ahead, learning from mistakes, predicting outcomes and probability, improved memory, considering what's in another's mind, impulse control, finding patterns, math, reading, communication, focus and more.
There are even studies to back me up. Chess lessons improved basic math skills for kids with learning disabilities. College kids enhanced critical thinking skills by playing a computer version of Mastermind. Even video games may have benefits. One study associated video games with decreased aggressive behavior and "heightened prosocial behavior" for girls, but only when parents played with kids. This year, I'm planning to upgrade from my old-school Atari 2600 to an old-school Nintendo game system, keeping our limited video game play to a simpler, less violent time.
Here are some games my family and I enjoy, each a treat (with side of vegetable learning included). There are more great games to play than there are hours to play them, so don't suffer any you don't like. Go fish!
Age 4 and up
- Hoot Owl Hoot! (cooperation)
- Race to the Treasure (cooperation and planning)
- Jenga (fine motor skills)
- Jigsaw puzzles (patience and patterns)
- Memory (memory)
- Twister (balance)
Age 5 and up
- Charades (non-verbal communication and acting)
- Don't Say It! (verbal communication)
- Hangman (vocabulary and spelling)
- Parcheesi and Sorry (counting and probability)
- Pick-up sticks (fine motor skills)
- Pictionary (non-verbal communication and art)
Age 6 and up
- Connect 4 and checkers (patterns and offense/defense)
- Uno and simple card games (probability)
Age 7 and up
- Battleship (probability and patterns)
- Mancala, a "count and capture" game popular in Africa and Asia (patterns and anticipating response)
- Stratego (deduction, memory and offense/defense)
Age 8 and up
- Apples to Apples Junior (word association and vocabulary)
- Chess (anticipating response and offense/defense)
- Sequence (patterns and probability)
Age 9 and up
- Backgammon (probability)
- Careers (careers)
- Clue (deductive logic)
- Rummikub (patterns, especially if you play off others, like in Scrabble)
- Scrabble and Boggle (spelling)
- This Game is Bonkers! (patterns)
- Yahtzee (probability)
Age 10 and up
- Hearts (probability)
- Mastermind (patterns and deductive reasoning)
- Risk (probability and deal making)
The bottom line is that games are an easy way to enjoy time with your kids that has benefits for you, them, and the whole family.
They are so beneficial that even if they weren't enjoyable, we'd probably make our kids play them anyway.
Rating some of the board games of 2019
Doggie Doo
By Goliath ($24.99)
Who • 2-5 players, ages 4 and up
What • Be the “lucky” player who squeezes the poop out of the flatulent pup.
What we thought • Insert a “food” pellet into the mouth of the plastic dog and take turns squeezing the attached hand pump to force the pellet out of the dog's bottom. Doggie Doo's gameplay is simplistic, requiring no reasoning or hand-eye coordination. Sheer luck (a spinner) determines who will make the fateful final squeeze. My 6-year-old found the dog's flatulence hilarious, but the poop itself, she did note, “doesn't look realistic.” If you must have a dumb board game with a dose of bathroom humor, get Candy Land out of the closet and make fart noises on your kids' command. (Ian Froeb)
Rating • ⭐
Unicorn Glitterluck Cloud Stacking
By Haba ($21.99)
Who • 1-4 players, ages 4 and up
What • Work together to stack three-dimensional cloud and unicorn shapes into a single, stable structure.
What we thought • Awkward name aside, Unicorn Glitterluck Cloud Stacking is a fun, briskly paced game that can help introduce kids to strategic reasoning and Jenga-like tower-building. Players work together to stack unicorn and cloud pieces and also to collect all 10 cloud crystals. Which of the two you do on a given turn around a circular board is determined by a toss of a die, but one side of this die is a do-what-you-want option, allowing for strategic choices. Younger kids will need an adult or experienced player to guide their initial couple of plays, but from there the game is intuitive and replayable. (IF)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐
Rat-a-Tat Roll
By Gamewright ($17.61)
Who • 2-5 players, ages 6 and up
What • Players move around the board, collecting numbered cards, aiming to amass the lowest score.
What we thought • Rat a Tat Roll manages to incorporate a little bit of everything: strategy, probability, memory and, of course, good old dumb luck. Players can choose how many of three dice to roll on each turn, aiming to obtain a desirable low-numbered card on display around the circular board. A roll of the die might also lead to a blind swap with one of your opponent's cards. My 6-year-old needed a couple of run-throughs with all of our cards literally on the table (you usually keep your hand hidden) to grasp the basic mechanics, but older kids will likely enjoy the challenge of managing all the different facets of gameplay. (IF)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐
Ramen Fury
By Mixlore ($9.99)
Who • 2-5 players, ages 8 and up
What • Make and slurp up bowls of ramen with cards picturing different ingredients; swipe foods from your neighbors and sabotage other players’ bowls with spicy chili peppers.
What we thought • The packaging of this game made us smile and also gave us pause: it looks like a package of cellophane-wrapped ramen, and the cardboard box containing the cards looks like a dried noodle brick. The cellophane is a bit stronger than usual ramen wrapping, but the box is a bit flimsy. The rules are a little hard to understand at first, but we caught on quickly. The kids, 12 and 9, played it over and over, even as they ate their breakfast in the morning (toaster waffles, not ramen). Selecting and placing cards involves some luck and strategy, and the ramen format made it fun, and, if we’re really honest here, hungry for ramen. (Valerie Schremp Hahn)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Bloom — the Wild Flower Dice Game
By Gamewright ($10.99)
Who • 1-5 players, ages 8 and up
What • Roll the colored dice and pick one, use your score sheet to circle and “gather bouquets” of that color for your customers.
What we thought • The sturdy cardboard packaging with the magnetic closure, along with the bright colors of the box and dice inside, caught our attention — and why wouldn’t we like the idea of gathering flowers for bouquets? It took a couple of reads to figure out the rules, but once we got going we liked the spatial puzzle-solving it took to complete “garden beds” to gain points, as well as figuring out how to keep our opponents from scoring. The solitaire version of this game was also pleasant, a personal challenge to score higher. This isn’t a crazy game with a ton of laughs, but it’s bright, simple and portable and kept our interest. (VSH)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Whozit?
By Gamewright ($19.99)
Who • 2 or more players, ages 10 and up
What • Take turns choosing a character and giving other players likely or unlikely clues about them. The others then try to guess the character.
What we thought • This game generated a lot of laughs, and there are no real losers since you basically work as a team to beat yourselves. And you will find yourself saying things aloud like, “Would I invite the Wicked Witch of the West to dinner?” and “Hm. Maybe Batman would make a great babysitter? Maybe not?” There are lots of slippery, smaller cards and cardboard pieces to keep track of in this game, which makes me nervous as a parent, and some pieces can probably be combined to make a bigger board. (VSH)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐
Blockbuster Party Game
By Big Potato Games ($19.99)
Who • 4+ players, ages 12 and up
What • Teams compete to guess movie titles based on clues given in different ways, from word hints to charades.
What we thought • We split into two teams and claimed one of the movie buffs for our team. This was a smart move; otherwise, we would have been shut out. In the first face-off round, each team chooses one person to go head-to-head in a quick-fire buzzer battle. From "Famous trilogies" to "Movies with a zombie in it," these two players shout out a movie and slap a buzzer. The first player to run out of ideas loses the round. The winner from the face-off then picks three movie title cards. The player must get their teammates to guess the title within 30 seconds using one of three techniques — acting out the film, using a quote or describing it in one word. The team that collects a film from every genre wins. We had fun playing this, but those with extensive movie knowledge have a huge advantage. Our early recruitment strategy and collective years of movie-watching paid off, and the Olds (myself and my husband) plus a movie-savvy teen won this game against three teenagers. (Aisha Sultan)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐
The Chameleon
By Big Potato Games ($19.99)
Who • 3-8 players, ages 14 and up
What • A social deduction game where players try to figure out who "the chameleon" is bluffing through a word game
What we thought • In each round of play, a secret word is selected from a topic card. Everyone gets a code to figure out what the word is, except for the player who gets a chameleon card. When the round starts, every player has to quickly call out a word related to the secret word. The chameleon must bluff through this round. Once everyone has said a word, then players vote on who the chameleon is. The accusation and guessing is the most enjoyable aspect of this game, but the game itself was overly complicated. We also had trouble figuring out the scoring mechanism. (AS)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐
The Game of Wolf
By Gray Matters Games ($24.99)
Who • 4-12 players, ages 14 and up
What • Pick your Pack members based on their knowledge of a subject or go Lone Wolf for a chance to double your points. The Pack or Lone Wolf that answers the most correct of the five questions wins the point for that round.
What we thought • In the Game of Wolf, you don’t need to know all of the answers, you just need to recruit someone to your team who does. But is recruiting the person who knows everything always the best strategy? Is letting another player know you are knowledgeable about a subject always a good idea? Wolf is a game of knowledge, strategy and sometimes team work, making it more inviting and quicker than a game like Trivial Pursuit. And from categories that range from presidential names to ice cream flavors to Beyoncé songs, there was an opportunity for everyone at our table to be an “expert” at something. It’s a great party game or fun for a family game night. We played with 6 people, with ages ranging from 18 to 50, and everyone enjoyed the quick pace of the game and the questions. (Norma Klingsick)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐⭐
It's Blunderful
By Bicycle ($24.99)
Who • 4-8 players, ages 17 and up
What • Bet on how others will respond in various awkward situations.
What we thought • The favorite of the three games we played, It’s Blunderful is a great party game that made all of us laugh and also helped us to get to know the people playing. Would your friend in a traffic jam who has to pee, pull over and run for the scant amount of brush he sees; use his trusty commuter mug … it’s only this once; or roll the criminal dice on riding the emergency lane? Bet on his response to this awkward situation and either gain points or lose them. You don’t have to know facts for this game, but it helps if you are good at reading people. It’s a fast-paced game (we played it twice that night) that you could play again and again. The game is for 17 and up mainly because the situations were more relatable to adults. (NK)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐⭐
Badmoji
By Gray Matters Games ($13.99)
Who • 3-6 players, ages 17 and up
What • NSFW party game. Compete against fellow filthy-minded friends in a race to guess the lewd phrase using the language of Badmoji.
What we thought • Don't play this game with your grandma. Hint: The peace sign does not mean peace, and the OK sign is definitely not OK. Probably more suited to a college party game that involves drinking, Badmoji was definitely for a mature audience — some mature members may even be so embarrassed that they leave halfway through the game like one of our participants did. Even the two college kids playing (who seemed to know way too many of the answers; they finished first and second) said, “Nobody uses those phrases or emojis.” Since it has limited cards, it’s also a game you probably wouldn’t play more than once or twice because the host would know all the answers. A few plusses: It was good for a few laughs (and some uncomfortable cringes). It was also easy to play and blessedly quick. (NK)
Rating • ⭐
Autocomplete
By Chronicle Books ($29.69)
Who • 3-10 players, ages 18 and up
What • Teams guess as many Google autocomplete responses possible to a given prompt.
What we thought • The concept is simple. Two teams have one minute to guess the top 10 Internet searches for a given prompt read from a card. A judge keeps score while everyone yells out their guesses as fast as possible. We invited our teenagers' friends to test these games with us, and everyone had fun with this one. However, the poor soul appointed judge said it was difficult to determine who said an answer first or which ones were being repeated. In a close call, Gen Z barely edged out Gen X for the win. (AS)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐⭐
