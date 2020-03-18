Being on lockdown isn't all fun and games. But families need fun -- and these games help

You probably already play card and board games with the children in your care, to some degree. It's a fun, shared activity to break up a day stuck indoors during bad weather, or to pass the torturous 23 minutes between ordering food in a restaurant and its arrival.

And now these diversions may be one of the most crucial family tools in your shed of ideas to help pass the hours during the coronavirus lockdown.

Traditional games are better than TV, and they're more interactive than reading, or even video games.

Puzzles and board, card and improv games aren't just entertaining, they're developmentally beneficial -- an educational lesson disguised in playtime's clothing. And yet most importantly, they are fun. And we need joy, laughter and positive shared experiences for kids right now, more than ever.

Even those all-luck (read: mostly boring) preschool games that mainly teach kids how to play, like Candy Land or Chutes and Ladders, help them focus for a long time on a single activity, learn to take turns and how to cope with losing -- three crucial life skills you can develop early.

We play a lot of games in our family, and we've had them in constant rotation since we got the lockdown guidance to stay home and avoid playdates.

For years my daughters and I have had breakfast together while playing mancala, Uno, Connect 4 or backgammon. We laugh and commiserate over the game, but we usually talk about real life topics, too. I watch them think, see light bulbs go off. I'll see a smile grow as one of them gains insight or an advantage. Like me, they don't have faces for poker.