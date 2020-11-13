Belleville, Edwardsville to close government buildings to limit spread of COVID-19

City government buildings in Belleville and Edwardsville will close starting Nov. 16 in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In Belleville, appointments will still be available for essential services, according to a news release from the city. In Edwardsville, City Hall, the public library and the public works offices will offer services online, curbside or over the phone.

More than 11,000 people in St. Clair County have tested positive for coronavirus and 231 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data from the St. Clair County Health Department.

In Madison County, more than 9,000 people have tested positive and 169 people have died, according to the Madison County Health Department.

Edwardsville High School also announced Friday it's moving all classes online for two weeks starting Nov. 16 after 12 students tested positive and more than 200 had to quarantine in the past two weeks.