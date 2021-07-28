Biden expected to ask federal workers Thursday to get vaccinated or face testing

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday is expected to announce that about two million civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face testing, social distancing, mask requirements and limits on travel, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Biden, who will deliver remarks on COVID-19 at the White House at 4 p.m. (Eastern) on Thursday, will not mandate vaccines for federal employees and those who decide against getting a vaccine will not be at risk of being fired, the source said.

The plan is similar to what some states and New York City have announced, the source added. For example, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that state employees will be required to be vaccinated or get tested weekly.

On Tuesday, Biden said his administration was considering the requirement for federal employees.

Numerous U.S. agencies on Wednesday mandated masks at federal buildings in COVID-19 hot spots in line with instructions issued by the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), according to an OMB email seen by Reuters.

The White House also said masks are required indoors in federal buildings for all employees and visitors, whether or not vaccinated, in those areas experiencing sharp increases in infections.