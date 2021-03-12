Biden projects hope in speech: All adults can be vaccinated by end of May

WASHINGTON — After a grim winter that saw the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 rise past half a million, President Joe Biden sought to foster — and benefit from — a national surge of optimism about the pandemic, the economy and the country’s condition in a White House speech Thursday evening.

By May 1, restrictions on who can make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment will be lifted nationwide, Biden said. The current limitations no longer will be needed because vaccine supply will be adequate to meet demand. All American adults should be able to get at least a first shot by the end of May, officials said.

The goal is to have a nation “closer to normal” by the Fourth of July, with at least “small gatherings” on Independence Day, Biden said, holding out the prospect of backyard barbecues “when we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus.”

But he prefaced that with an appeal to Americans to “do their part.”

“I need you — you, the American people. I need you,” Biden said, urging Americans to get vaccinated when their turn comes and help others to do so.