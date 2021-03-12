Biden projects hope in speech: All adults can be vaccinated by end of May

WASHINGTON — After a grim winter that saw the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 rise past half a million, President Joe Biden sought to foster — and benefit from — a national surge of optimism about the pandemic, the economy and the country’s condition in a White House speech Thursday evening.
By May 1, restrictions on who can make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment will be lifted nationwide, Biden said. The current limitations no longer will be needed because vaccine supply will be adequate to meet demand. All American adults should be able to get at least a first shot by the end of May, officials said.
The goal is to have a nation “closer to normal” by the Fourth of July, with at least “small gatherings” on Independence Day, Biden said, holding out the prospect of backyard barbecues “when we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus.”
But he prefaced that with an appeal to Americans to “do their part.”
“I need you — you, the American people. I need you,” Biden said, urging Americans to get vaccinated when their turn comes and help others to do so.
The speech from the White House East Room, which ran a bit over 20 minutes, came just hours after Biden signed into law a $1.9-trillion recovery package that his administration says will speed the pace of vaccinations, help get schools reopened safely and deliver significant financial aid to low- and middle-income families.
His remarks contained somber notes — Biden read from a note card he drew from his pocket that 527,726 Americans had died of the disease as of Thursday morning. And he denounced violence against Asian Americans, who have been scapegoated, he said.
But the overall tone was one of optimism for the nation’s future.
“After one full year, there is hope and light for better days ahead,” he said.
“I know it’s been hard. I truly know,” he said. But he added that “finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do. In fact, it may be the most American thing we do. And that’s exactly what we’ve done.”
Senior White House officials, briefing reporters before the speech, explained how the new goals would be met. Although states set the rules for who can get shots, the federal government controls the vaccine supply; if necessary, Biden can use that authority to direct states to drop restrictions as of May 1, they said.
To speed vaccinations, Biden will expand the pool of medical professionals allowed to administer shots to include dentists, EMTs, paramedics, physicians assistants and even veterinarians. The government will double the number of community health centers and mass vaccination sites in the coming weeks.
Also, 4,000 additional troops will be deployed to help with the vaccination campaign, and the federal government will launch a website and call center to help people find appointments, Biden said.
The president’s more upbeat tone marked a notable pivot. In December he’d warned that the “darkest days in the battle against COVID are ahead of us,” and since then he has repeatedly downplayed expectations for when the country would return to normal.
The speech, Biden’s first in prime time from the White House, marked the one-year anniversary of the World Health Organization’s declaration of COVID-19 as a pandemic. — Los Angeles Times