Biden’s COVID-19 strategy thwarted by anti-vaxxers, delta variant

While vaccines largely protect people from contracting and transmitting the delta variant, there are rare cases where fully vaccinated people get the virus and may be able to pass it on.

Biden has increasingly referred to the pandemic as one of the unvaccinated.

“It’s the just unfortunate conflation of two things, and that is a virus that has evolved to be extraordinarily efficient in transmitting from person to person ... superimposed upon an almost inexplicable resistance to vaccinations,” top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci told Reuters.

Fauci said that the federal government would rely at least in part on vaccine mandates from schools and businesses for their students and employees to spur lagging vaccination rates.

“If you can’t get people on their own volition ... to do what is important for their own health and for that of the country, then you talk about pressure. And pressure is local mandates,” he said.

About 163.3 million people, or 49.2% of the total U.S. population, have been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. The agency’s data shows a slight uptick in the vaccination rate in recent weeks. Testing has increased as well.