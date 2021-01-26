 Skip to main content
Biden to reopen HealthCare.gov as people lose coverage amid COVID-19
Biden to reopen HealthCare.gov as people lose coverage amid COVID-19

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to reopen the nation’s online insurance marketplace, HealthCare.gov, as soon as this week, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, offering Americans who cannot get coverage through work another way to obtain it amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden is also poised to reverse changes to Medicaid, the government-run health insurance program for the poor, made under his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, although the details were still unclear, the Post reported, citing several unnamed sources familiar with the plan.

Representatives for the White House could not be immediately reached for comment on the reported plan. A White House spokesman declined to comment to the Post.

The moves to expand access to health insurance coverage comes just days into the Biden administration as the country surpassed the milestone of 25 million known infections, with nearly 419,000 American lives lost from the pandemic.

The order to reopen the federal exchange offering health plans under the Affordable Care Act — normally open for just six weeks a year — could come as soon as Thursday, according to the Post.

This Oct. 23, 2018 file photo shows HealthCare.gov website on a computer screen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

