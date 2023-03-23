ST. LOUIS — BJC HealthCare has ended the universal masking requirement that was in place at its facilities since soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began three years ago.
BJC on Wednesday became the last of the largest health systems in the St. Louis area to lift the requirement.
SSM Health and Mercy did so on March 15, citing decline in hospitalizations and cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses.
Those who prefer to wear a mask are encouraged to continue to do so, BJC officials said. Masking will also continue to be required for specific medical conditions and when a patient requests that staff wear a mask when providing care.
STL Life
Stay up to date on the best of STL Life: parenting, home fashion, travel, restaurant reviews, recipes and more.
Michele Munz
Michele Munz is a health reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.