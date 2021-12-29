 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BJC tightens visitor restrictions again, due to St. Louis-area COVID-19 surge
0 comments
alert top story

BJC tightens visitor restrictions again, due to St. Louis-area COVID-19 surge

{{featured_button_text}}
Barnes Jewish from the air

An aerial view of Barnes-Jewish Hospital complex in the Central West End on March 11, 2011. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — BJC HealthCare, citing the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis region, will reimpose visitor restrictions on Monday.

One designated visitor will be allowed in inpatient units. Two visitors will be allowed for pediatric and obstetrics patients, and in end-of-life situations.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

St. Louis-area health systems have, throughout the pandemic, tightened visitor restrictions during surges of cases.

BJC said Wednesday that even tighter restrictions may be needed in the future due to capacity issues in its emergency rooms and outpatient clinics.

The health system, the region’s largest, requested that people do not use the emergency room to seek COVID-19 testing, but instead to use one of the non-emergency medical centers listed here.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Deaf baby hears mom and dad for the first time

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News