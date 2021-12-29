BJC tightens visitor restrictions again, due to St. Louis-area COVID-19 surge

ST. LOUIS — BJC HealthCare, citing the recent spike of COVID-19 cases in the St. Louis region, will reimpose visitor restrictions on Monday.

One designated visitor will be allowed in inpatient units. Two visitors will be allowed for pediatric and obstetrics patients, and in end-of-life situations.

St. Louis-area health systems have, throughout the pandemic, tightened visitor restrictions during surges of cases.

BJC said Wednesday that even tighter restrictions may be needed in the future due to capacity issues in its emergency rooms and outpatient clinics.

The health system, the region’s largest, requested that people do not use the emergency room to seek COVID-19 testing, but instead to use one of the non-emergency medical centers listed here.

