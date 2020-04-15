Blacks hit hard by coronavirus; St. Louis area leaders talk about disparity

Many residents are poor and do not have their own transportation to the testing facility, community leaders said, and many are elderly.

“There’s a lot of anxiety around COVID-19,” James said, “People wondering who is walking around with it, are they positive, is their family positive … how are they going to get to (testing) sites far from their homes. It has really shown the disparity that’s going on in our country and in our state.”

The testing facility will be located at Windsor Health Center at 100 North Eighth Street and will be “up and running by week’s end,” East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern said Monday. State officials have said that the East St. Louis area will have three testing sites that will perform up to 470 tests per day.

In total in Illinois, there have been 23,247 reported cases of COVID-19 and 868 total deaths.

“We are in fact bending the curve,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared Tuesday, pointing out that the state’s “doubling rate,” or the number of days it takes to double the rate of confirmed cases, has fallen since April 1.

In Missouri, there were 4,686 confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the outbreak, including 133 deaths. The state’s death toll from the virus is about 2.5 times higher than one week earlier.