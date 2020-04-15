Blacks hit hard by coronavirus; St. Louis area leaders talk about disparity

CLAYTON — St. Louis County officials and medical professionals gathered virtually Tuesday night to discuss how the county can address disproportionate concentrations of COVID-19.
The virtual town hall, hosted by the county’s NAACP chapter, came as municipalities across the St. Louis region, as well as the country, report that coronavirus is disproportionately affecting black residents.
“We are the essential workers. We are the grocery store workers, the sanitation workers. We often don’t have the privilege of social distancing,” said Kendra Holmes, vice president of St. Louis-based Affinia Healthcare. Holmes also referenced preexisting health conditions, such as diabetes and hypertension, that are prevalent among black residents.
The six panelists answered presubmitted questions from viewers during Tuesday’s town hall, which lasted more than an hour.
”I think we need to look at the systems that contribute to African Americans having these diseases — the social determinants of health that impact us as well, and you really get to the root of why these disparities exist,” Holmes said.
Other panelists also noted the lack of health insurance and transportation to medical facilities for many North County residents.
Considering the preexisting conditions of the population, Holmes said it was “mind-boggling” that testing was set up in West County before North County and north St. Louis city.
County Executive Sam Page praised the county’s response in allocating resources after several questions were directed to him about the county’s response to underserved communities.
Page noted that until this week, the county did not have a role in choosing where testing sites were set up, and he also criticized the national response.
“I think the response of our country was certainly late,” Page said. “We are where we are because it was not taken seriously.”
Page said the St. Louis region is competing aggressively with other states for testing supplies and part of the solution would be federal stimulus money.
Another panelist, Eric Williams, a cardiologist working at Mercy Clinic, also highlighted the need for personal protective equipment, as many medical facilities are reusing equipment that’s meant only for one-time use.
To watch an archive of the town hall, visit https://www.facebook.com/stlcountynaacp/.
Meanwhile, East St. Louis religious leaders expressed frustration Tuesday with the “gap in services” provided to East St. Louis residents as Illinois health officials announced 1,222 new coronavirus cases statewide and 74 new deaths on Tuesday.
State and local officials announced Friday that East St. Louis is getting its first testing facility, weeks into the pandemic.
“Unfortunately East St. Louis has not been a priority for our state government in the past years,” the Rev. J. Kevin James Jr., pastor for Macedonia Baptist Church, said Tuesday. “Often upstate areas, like Chicago, receive resources or aid first and then our area gets what’s left. As a pastor and community leader, it angers me that our citizens have to constantly fight for the attention of our state government.”
James and other local and state leaders spoke during a Facebook Live event hosted by United Congregations of Metro-East meant to highlight the needs of the community.
“There’s a gap in services,” Wyvetta Granger, Executive Director of nonprofit Community Lifeline, said. “People are having to choose, ‘do I eat, or do I get medicine? Pampers has been a big demand, and baby formula. Those are some of the crisis issues we’ve been facing. Mental health is going to be a huge issue for our community.”
Many residents are poor and do not have their own transportation to the testing facility, community leaders said, and many are elderly.
“There’s a lot of anxiety around COVID-19,” James said, “People wondering who is walking around with it, are they positive, is their family positive … how are they going to get to (testing) sites far from their homes. It has really shown the disparity that’s going on in our country and in our state.”
The testing facility will be located at Windsor Health Center at 100 North Eighth Street and will be “up and running by week’s end,” East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern said Monday. State officials have said that the East St. Louis area will have three testing sites that will perform up to 470 tests per day.
In total in Illinois, there have been 23,247 reported cases of COVID-19 and 868 total deaths.
“We are in fact bending the curve,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared Tuesday, pointing out that the state’s “doubling rate,” or the number of days it takes to double the rate of confirmed cases, has fallen since April 1.
In Missouri, there were 4,686 confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the outbreak, including 133 deaths. The state’s death toll from the virus is about 2.5 times higher than one week earlier.
New deaths in the region reported Monday include eight in St. Louis County, where now 50 people with the virus have died. St. Louis city officials announced Tuesday that two more people in the city had died of the virus, bringing the city’s death total to 26.
For those wanting to make a scenic trip to the Jacks Fork River in the rugged Ozark hills, there is bad news.
The Shannon County Commission and the county health center enacted an order last week saying “nonresidents are prohibited from entering Shannon County except” if they are visiting on essential business.
In the Missouri Legislature, lawmakers are poised to return to the Capitol April 27 to resume their legislative session.
A week after the House and Senate met in a limited capacity to send Gov. Mike Parson an emergency pandemic spending package worth up to $6.2 billion, Republican leaders said they would work to balance the safety of lawmakers and legislative aides while doing the “critical” work of the Legislature, raising red flags among Democrats.
“Legislative leaders must be cautious about whether it will be safe for lawmakers to return to the Capitol on April 27 and willing to reverse course if it is not,” said House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield. “A final decision to resume the legislative session cannot be based on wishful speculation on what will be, only on firm knowledge of what is. Anything less puts lives unnecessarily at risk.”
In a win for restaurateurs, to-go cocktails now have the legal green light, albeit under very specific conditions.
The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced it will temporarily allow the to-go sale of alcoholic beverages packaged by retailers. Usually, to-go alcohol must be in its original package.
“The change is designed to assist workers and retail licensees financially by allowing them to recover some alcohol sales that may have been lost as restaurants’ dining facilities closed because of the coronavirus pandemic,” the ATC said in a statement.
Kurt Erickson, Erin Heffernan, Jack Suntrup and Ian Froeb of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.