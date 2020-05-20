Business group asks Parson to call session to limit coronavirus lawsuits

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry wants Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to limit lawsuits stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.
Parson, a Republican, hasn't said whether he would call a special session this summer, but legislative leaders have signaled they will likely need to return to grapple with coronavirus-related issues, including possibly appropriating more aid from the federal government.
Dan Mehan, president of the chamber, said the state needed to protect struggling small businesses from the threat of "opportunistic COVID-19 legislation."
Lobbyists scrambled during the closing days of this year's legislative session to advance legislation that could have shielded nursing homes and long-term care facilities from lawsuits linked to the coronavirus response.
Under legislation that ultimately fizzled at the close of the session last week, health care providers who treat people with COVID-19 would not be liable for civil damages if something were to go wrong.
"I want to be clear: We are not calling for protections for businesses that defy government orders and ignore public health recommendations," Mehan said Wednesday in a statement. "However, companies that are making a good faith effort and taking the necessary precautions should not face crippling COVID-19 litigation. Missouri can’t afford to wait on this."
Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, said the issue is one that is important enough to address during a special session.
He said businesses shouldn't be afraid of reopening "because of the potential threat of legal concerns."
Meanwhile, the St. Louis Police Officers Association wants the governor to allow debate on repealing St. Louis' residency requirement for city workers.
But Schatz said he doubted the Legislature would address that issue during any special session. The governor determines what issues can be debated during any special legislative session.
