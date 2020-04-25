Businesses in a partially reopening Franklin County cite state coronavirus rules in staying closed

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Saturday was the first day of business for Anytime Fitness here in a month, since the conronavirus pandemic shut down businesses across Missouri.

Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker on Tuesday announced that the county was going to allow golf courses, movie theaters, concert halls, gym, fitness studios, tanning salons, bowling alleys and skating rinks to reopen at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. All have been closed since March 24.

The relaxation of the county order that shut them down has not yet meant any more income for Anytime, however. Sean Leslie, one of the owners, said that business was running about 20% of normal, constrained by a state limit of 10 or fewer people at a time. Classes have still not resumed, because it would put the gym over the limit. He is also not charging customers, saying that it didn't feel right when he couldn't open fully. The Leslies did it, Sean Leslie said, because, "This makes the members happy."

Members like Kia Herbst and Kathy Reary.

Herbst, who is 16 weeks pregnant, said, "It's like a part of you is missing."

Kathy Reary, 74, added, "We missed it, I tell you."

Asked whether loved ones had concerns about their workout plans, Hebrst replied, "My family knows how important this is to me — for my mental well-being and health."